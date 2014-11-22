Create Your Free Reign Of Blood Vampire Game Character
Reign Of Blood is a free popular vampire themed text-based roleplaying game. Create your vampire game character and quench your thirst for blood!
Reign Of Blood is a free online text based vampire game which takes place in a world of vampiric chaos. Complete quests, achievements, explore cities, train, and fight your enemies. Join covens and take part in game-wide wars, or roleplaying with other vampires. Satisify your need for blood in our free vampire online game.
Dedicated Developer
64 Online Vampires
12 New Vampires Today
Free To Play
No Downloads
PvP & PvE Battles
Constantly Updated
No Resets
Covens & Coven Wars
Hundreds Of Quests
Interactive Roleplay
Forum & Chats
Regular Events
Not Owned Or Ran By Any Soul Sucking Corporation
& So Much More!